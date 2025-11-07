Don’t Miss the Magic of the Fall Family Bonfire at Young Harvest Farm

Young Harvest Farm is hosting The Fall Family Bonfire on Saturday, November 15th, 2025, from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM.

Young Harvest Farm is located at 2955 Beulah Church Road, Arrington, TN, 37014.

At sunset, enjoy homemade caramel and fresh apples, s’mores, hot apple cider, and fall crafts for the kids (first-come-first-served).

Bring a blanket, picnic dinner, and beverages of your choice to enjoy while you cozy up to the fire to some live music.

Tickets: $25.00

***Price is per family***

