OBITUARY: Beth Lunn Johnston Feenstra

Beth Lunn Johnston Feenstra, 66, of Franklin passed away peacefully on November 6th, 2025 at home in Franklin, Tennessee.

A native of Franklin, she was born on April 15, 1959 to the late David Owen Johnston and the late Mamie Ruth Lunn Johnston. Growing up, Beth’s favorite activities were traveling with her family in their Winnebago. They traveled from Florida to New England and through the West. Before starting school, she lived in Oxford, Mississippi for two years while her father was earning his PhD. On August 20, 1982, Beth married the love of her life, Ron. When they started their own family they enjoyed the traditions of annual beach trips and adventures. A highlight was getting to see the Grand Canyon with her kids after being diagnosed with ALS.

She attended David Lipscomb from 1st grade through college where she received her B.A. in Secretarial Science. After graduating in 1982, Beth went to work for the TN Republican Party then onto HCA. After becoming a mother, she started her own sewing business, Stitches of Time, where she sewed boutique children’s clothes for Helen’s in Green Hills. She later became a Special Education Teacher’s Assistant at Walnut Grove Elementary School where she worked for 9 years and later retired.

Beth loved God, her family, and her community. She was a member of Hillsboro Church of Christ where she served on several committees and helped start the Heart Sisters women’s ministry. She respected integrity, clean humor, good effort and the Bible. All of us who knew her have benefitted from her gentleness, grace, and warm smile. She lives on in our lives and in our memories.

In addition to her parents, Beth is preceded in death by her sister Kathy Ann Johnston Grimenstein.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Lynn Feenstra; her children, Paige Elizabeth Feenstra Ulmer, Chad Lunn Feenstra, and Abby Lynn Feenstra; her sister Susan Patricia Johnston Henry; and her brother David Edward “Buddy” Johnston.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, November 11th at 11:00am at Hillsboro Church of Christ, 5800 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 10th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Hillsboro Church of Christ. Burial will be held with family at Mount Hope Cemetery at 2:00pm on Tuesday, November 11th.