11/7/25: Overcast and 70, Heavy PM Rain Expected, Wind Up To 16 mph

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 70.2°F with an overcast sky. Winds are fairly strong, blowing at 15.3 mph, while precipitation is currently none.

Today, the high nearly reached its peak at 70.5°F, with temperatures earlier dipping to a low of 50°F. There has been no rainfall so far, though the chance of precipitation remains at 65%. There is an expectation of heavy rain later, totaling about 0.41 inches. Winds could gust up to 16 mph throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 59.5°F with lighter winds reaching up to 11.8 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues at 65%, with light drizzle anticipated, adding to the day’s earlier heavy rainfall.

Residents should prepare for the day’s significant change in weather conditions, transitioning from overcast to heavy rain, and a cooler, drizzlier evening. Keep umbrellas near and drive cautiously as roads can be slippery.

Today’s Details High 71°F Low 50°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 65% chance · 0.41 in Now 70°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:16am Sunset 4:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 71°F 50°F Rain: heavy Saturday 67°F 51°F Fog Sunday 51°F 31°F Overcast Monday 40°F 24°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 52°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 64°F 44°F Overcast Thursday 62°F 42°F Overcast

