11/7/25: Overcast and 70, Heavy PM Rain Expected, Wind Up To 16 mph

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 70.2°F with an overcast sky. Winds are fairly strong, blowing at 15.3 mph, while precipitation is currently none.
Today, the high nearly reached its peak at 70.5°F, with temperatures earlier dipping to a low of 50°F. There has been no rainfall so far, though the chance of precipitation remains at 65%. There is an expectation of heavy rain later, totaling about 0.41 inches. Winds could gust up to 16 mph throughout the day.
Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 59.5°F with lighter winds reaching up to 11.8 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues at 65%, with light drizzle anticipated, adding to the day’s earlier heavy rainfall.
Residents should prepare for the day’s significant change in weather conditions, transitioning from overcast to heavy rain, and a cooler, drizzlier evening. Keep umbrellas near and drive cautiously as roads can be slippery.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|71°F
|50°F
|Rain: heavy
|Saturday
|67°F
|51°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|51°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|40°F
|24°F
|Partly cloudy
|Tuesday
|52°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|64°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|62°F
|42°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
