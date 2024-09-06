Don’t Miss Change the Stars Event in Franklin

“Change the Stars,” a nonprofit supporting orphans in Haiti, will host a charity event at The Factory at Franklin on Saturday, September 21st, from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Country artists John Berry, Chuck Jones, and Matt Willis will perform in the evening, cocktails and dinner.

The event hopes to provide children with necessities of food, medical care, and educational opportunities. During the event, they will feature a silent and live auction where you can bid on various experiences and items.

Find tickets here.

The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin.

