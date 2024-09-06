OBITUARY: Caeli Jo Ragusa

Caeli (“Chay-lee”) Jo Ragusa of Franklin, TN was surrendered back to God on August 23, 2024. Caeli was born on August 22, 2024, the Queenship of Mother Mary, to proud parents, Dustin and Jennifer Ragusa. She was loved unconditionally throughout pregnancy, dreamed about regularly to be the best of friends by her 4-year-old sister, Liana, and kissed frequently by her 2-year-old brother, Daniel.

While Caeli was discovered to have multiple anomalies and a suspected Trisomy 13 diagnosis during pregnancy, her parents’ most passionate goals were to protect her life and mitigate her suffering. Her sweet cry, fierce finger grip and luscious cheeks were cherished during the hours she was alive. Caeli was able to meet her siblings, two sets of grandparents and Godparents, Daniel and Julie Johnson.

She passed away just hours after being baptized as child of God by Fr. Rhodes Bolster at Vanderbilt. Caeli, whose name in Latin means “of heaven” was named by her parents before her conception and was created by God for eternity sooner than expected. Our hearts are heavy, although our faith sustains us on this journey.

With great thanksgiving, one day we will run to the gates of heaven to meet our Savior and our precious little girl again.

The visitation will be at 10 am on September 21, 2024 at St Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in downtown Franklin, TN. A memorial mass will be held at 11 am presided by family friend Father Nathan Cromly of the Diocese of Denver and the St. John Institute. A private burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Cemetery. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Dustin John Ragusa and Daniel Johnson. Donations in Caeli’s honor may be made to Live Action, https://www.liveaction.org/; Atlanta Morning Center, https://giving.myamplify.io//app/giving/atlmc; and Trappist Caskets, https://tr

The family of Caeli wish to extend our sincere appreciation to Lena McMillan, CNM; Dr. J M. Newton, Vanderbilt maternal fetal medicine; Lauren Glass, private doula; Labor and Delivery RN, Jackie; Vanderbilt pediatric Palliative Care, Molly Casey, NP and Miriam, RN; Vanderbilt NICU team especially Regina, RN; Vanderbilt NICU child life specialist, Katie; trauma case manager Heidi Martin, RN of Atlanta Morning Center; Fr. Rhodes Bolster of the Cathedral of the Incarnation; Dr Marty McCaffery of UNC Chapel Hill NICU; Be Not Afraid organization (https://benotafraid.net/about/) and countless family and friends who faithful in prayer continue to walk this journey with us.

