Dan + Shay to Host Album Release Party at Centennial Park

Country duo Dan + Shay are hosting an album release party for their new album “Good Things” on August 13th at Centennial Park in Nashville.

“NASHVILLE! it’s been over a year since our two (arena) tour shows, so we wanted to do something special for you. this time, we have a NEW ALBUM to celebrate and we’re throwing a HUGE party on the great lawn in Centennial Park. full concert (including all the new songs), food + drink trucks, exclusive merch, etc. (think tequila Tuesday, but times one million,” reads a Facebook post from the duo.

Only a limited number of tickets will be available and proceeds from the concert will benefit Centennial Park Conservancy. Presale tickets are available now with the code GOODTHINGS here: http://danandshay.com/albumreleaseconcert.

The show starts at 5pm on the Great Lawn at Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203.

In announcing “Good Things” on Instagram, Dan + Shay write, “We poured every bit of our hearts into this project and have never been more excited for anything in our entire lives. can’t wait for it to be yours so soon.”

Recently, the duo performed “10,000 Hours” on the Today Show where they received an award from Spotify for the most-streamed country song of 2021.