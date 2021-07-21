OBITUARY: Clara Olivares Valero

Clara Olivares Valero, age 93, passed away July 14, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.

Clara was born in Mexico City, Mexico on August 9, 1927; she and her husband, Ismael Alatorre Valero, made homes for their family in Mexico City, Texas, San Francisco, and finally Tennessee. She found joy in serving, cooking, cross stitching, knitting, quilting, reading, growing African violets, dolls, ducks, and the 49ers. Clara was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, mentor, and friend.

Preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe and Carmen Olivares; her husband, Ismael A. Valero; her son, John J. Valero; her brother, Josue Olivares (Marcia); her sister, Amparo Olivares Huerta (Javier); her son-in-law, Lee Edward Fesko; survived by her daughters, Eren Valero Fesko and Karmen M. Valero; her brother, Javier Olivares (Bertha); her grandchildren, John Valero Fesko (Anneke), LeeEric Fesko (Tracy), Anthony J. Pirone (Lisa), and Valerie A. Padilla (Richley); her great-grandchildren: Jack and Logan Fesko; John Jr., Robert, and Carmen Fesko; Isabella and Gianna Pirone; Vincent and Vanessa Padilla, Victor and Viviana Rechebong; her nephews and nieces: Marcia Olivares (José); Josué Olivares (Liliana): Josué and Karla; Ernesto Olivares, and Daniel Olivares; Eduardo Huerta (Diana): Eduardo and Mariángela (Alan); Viky Huerta Benavides (José): Sara (Antonio): Lucy; Alessia (Armando): Lili and David; Miriam Benavides; Mariel Benavides; Javier Huerta (Maricarmen): Javier and Santiago; Sara Huerta Quiñones (Steve): Samantha, Diego, and Victoria; Sandra Olivares de Ortega (Arturo): Diego, Pablo, and Ana; Hazael Olivares (Marcela): Santiago and Daniela; Enrique Olivares (Rocío): David and Sofía; Angie, Jeff and Robin, Daniel, Nathan, and Eren; and countless loving friends.

Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 24, at Williamson Memorial Gardens; Visitation with the family will be from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, Nashville, Tennessee, 37215. Memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM, also at Covenant, conducted by Pastor Phil Roach.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Alive Hospice,1629 Williams Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or Reformed Theological Seminary, 5422 Clinton Blvd., Jackson, MS 39209-3004; WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com