Crosley Announces Driver Line Up for Crosley Stadium Super Truck Racing Events

Crosley Brands aligns with the Music City Grand Prix to bring the best of entertainment with motorsports for the first of its kind Crosley-style festival in Nashville, TN, August 6-8, 2021. For info here: https://musiccitygp.com/.

Three days of Crosley Stadium Super Trucks will be on display and racing in an unprecedented event, throughout the streets of downtown Nashville.

Crosley Brands presence in and around the Music City Grand Prix will include Crosley’s vintage and retro product displays and numerous promotional contests and giveaway hats, t-shirts, and hero cards to commemorate this first-of-its-kind event.

“Crosley Brands is the perfect fit for this first-time motorsports and music entertainment event,” says Bo LeMastus, a lifelong 2-wheel and 4-wheel competitor and race team owner. “With Crosley brands being an industry-leading manufacturer of retro/vintage-inspired electronics and dedicated supporter of the vinyl revival that has re-revolutionized how fans connect to artists, we couldn’t imagine a better event to partner with.”

Crosley Brands will set up products and displays in high visibility locations in downtown Nashville to include Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock & Roll Steak House (3rd Avenue & Broadway) on Thursday, Aug. 5 for the drivers’ introduction meeting.

All of the Crosley action in Nashville will be available via social media on FB @crosleysportsgroup and IG @crosleysports, including contests and giveaways.

Crosley Brands is approaching its 100th anniversary from its beginning in 1922, creating affordable radio receivers for every home and early radio programs, covering sports, music, news and entertainment, to broadcasts across the nation.

CROSLEY SUPER DRIVER LINE UP FOR THE THREE-DAY CROSLEY STADIUM SUPER TRUCK RACING EVENTS:

JEFF WARD – CROSLEY FACTORY TEAM DRIVER

Jeffrey Ward (born 22 June 1961) is a British-American former professional motocross racer, auto racing driver and off-road racer.[1] He won the AMA Motocross Championship five times and the AMA Supercross Championship twice and the Motocross des Nations seven times.[1] After retiring from motorcycle competition, Ward turned to auto racing, finishing in second place at the Indianapolis 500 and winning a race at the Texas Motor Speedway. He then competed in off-road truck racing and rallycross. Ward was inducted into the Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1999 and, was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America on 12 August 2006.[1][2]

RICK JOHNSON – CROSLEY FACTORY TEAM DRIVER

Richard Bernard “Ricky” Johnson Jr. (born July 6, 1964) is an American former professional motocross, off-road truck and stock car racer. He competed in AMA motocross and Supercross during the 1980s and, won seven AMA national championships.[2] He later switched to off-road racing. He won the Pro 2WD Trophy Truck championship in the 1998 Championship Off-Road Racing and 2010 TORC Series.[3] He also won the Pro 4WD class at the 2011 and 2012 TORC Series. In September 2012, Johnson won the 4×4 world championship race at Crandon International Off-Road Raceway and later that day won the AMSOIL Cup pitting the two and four wheel drive trucks. Johnson won the 2014 Frozen Rush, the first short-course off-road race on snow.

ARIE LUYENDYK, JR. – CROSLEY SUPPORTED TEAM DRIVER

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Arie Luyendyk Jr. a Stadium Super a trucks series regular with drive in the Crosely colors for the first time in Nashville. In his last 4 starts in Stadium Super Trucks, Luyendyk has 1 win & 2 podiums. Luyendyk’s resume includes: 2nd and 3rd in the Indy Lights Championship, an Indianapolis 500 start and has competed in various classes including A1GP, American Le Mans Series and IMSA. In Stadium Super Trucks Luyendyk has 3 wins and 14 podiums including a Bronze Medal at X-Games. Luyendyk is widely known for being The Bachelor for Season 22 (2018) where he met his wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk. The couple has 3 children Alessi, Senna and Lux and reside in Scottsdale, AZ.

RICK HOWERTON – CROSLEY SUPPORTED TEAM DRIVER

Rick Howerton in 1990 was voted USAC Sprint Car Rookie of the Year. Howerton was a second-generation Sprint Car driver from Gasoline Alley in Indianapolis. His father, Jackie Howerton, won the prestigious Hoosier 100 USAC Silver Crown as a rookie in 1974 in an upset for the ages winning over drivers like Mario Andretti and Al Unser. Son Rick Howerton started racing motocross as a teen, then dabbled in go-kart racing before he went off to college, graduating with a degree in engineering. As he got more involved in race car and bike fabrication, his participation in sprint car racing tailed off and, as a result, he had his last race in 1994. In 2012, Howerton partnered with Bo LeMastus/Crosley Brands to campaign a self-designed Kawasaki powered flat track motorcycle and with rider Bryan Smith took on the chase for a coveted AMA Flat Track Grand National Championship. After the immediate success of dominating wins on the long fast tracks of the dirt track series over the factory Harley-Davidson Teams and two Expert Twins Championships in 2012 and 2013, the Crosley-Howerton 42 Team succeeded to win the Grand National Championship in 2016.

BO LEMASTUS – CROSLEY FACTORY TEAM DRIVER

James “Bo” LeMastus[1] (born January 8, 1963) is an American businessman, professional racing driver, and former team owner. LeMastus began as an intern at Modern Marketing Concepts in 1983, while studying for a business degree at Western Kentucky University. LeMastus later became CEO of the company, a position held until 2021. In 1994, the company acquired the Crosley name from the former company operated by Powel Crosley Jr..[2][3][4][5] The Crosley name became synonymous with the vinyl revival when Crosley with retail partners introduced a young digital-age audience to the vinyl listening experience. LeMastus initially competed in the AMA Motocross Championship from 1987 to 1999. He later competed in Sports Car Club of America-sanctioned road course racing.[9] He has raced in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Racing Series, and was the co-owner of DGR-Crosley until 2021. LeMastus continues to support motorsports from American Flat Track motorcycle racing to the Annual Pikes Peak Hill Climb to NASCAR Truck and Xfinity series racing and NTT Indy Car Series.

JACOB ABEL – CROSLEY SUPPORTED TEAM DRIVER

Jacob Abel Kentucky native and Butler University Sophomore, Abel, will be making his foray into the action-packed world of Stadium SUPER Trucks in the upcoming round at the inaugural Music City Grand Prix in Nashville Tennessee. Abel, who started his racing journey in 2015 with go karting quickly progressed up the racing ladder into the Road to Indy competing in two Cooper Tires USF2000 series events, and the F4 United States Championship Powered by Honda before jumping full time into the second rung of the Road to Indy ladder the Indy Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires Series. The 20-year-old has nabbed multiple top-tens in the F4 Americas series and assisted Abel Motorsports in winning the 2018 F3 Americas team championship. Continuing to make progress, Abel has grabbed multiple podiums in the Indy Pro 2000 series and was named as a HPD Junior Driver in 2021, where he has taken part in a podium finish for Honda in the SRO GT World Challenge America at Circuit of the Americas.

About Crosley Brands:

For over 30 years, Crosley Brands has been a leader in the nostalgic electronics category. From their beginning in the premium incentive industry, Crosley Brands developed their own exclusive product lines and built solid relationships with some of the most well-known catalogers and retailers in the business. Today, Crosley Brands is known for two brands – Crosley Radio and Crosley Furniture. At the front lines of the Vinyl Revolution, Crosley Radio seeks to bring new life to a classic medium, with its revolutionary line of turntables to its new series of high-fidelity units. Building on a legacy of entrepreneurship, Crosley Furniture delivers quality products at competitive prices, without sacrificing style. From the patio to the kitchen, bath, entryway and beyond, Crosley Furniture offers over 1,800 indoor and outdoor furniture items in a variety of categories and designs.