Mill Creek to Host Nolensville Indian Food Fest 2021

On Saturday, August 14 from 5 pm – 9 pm, Mill Creek Brewing Co will host the Nolensville Indian Food Fest 2021.

The event will take place in the green area adjacent to Mill Creek Brewing Co. located at 2008 B Johnson Industrial Boulevard, Nolensville.

Attendees will be able to purchase a variety of Indian dishes and Mill Creek beer. Nolensville’s Police Department and Nolensville Fire & Rescue employees will eat for free during the event.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the local food pantry.