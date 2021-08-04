5 Things to Know About the Music City Grand Prix

Music City Grand Prix will take August 6 – 8, 2021 in downtown Nashville.

Here are some things to know about the event. Single-day tickets are on sale now, buy them here.

1Street Closures

Several streets will be closed. You can see the entire list here.

Music City Grand Prix
photo from Music City Grand Prix

2Race Length and Route

The temporary racetrack is 2.17 miles, it will be 2 hours of race time, 553 yards of bridge as racers will cross the Korean War Veterans Bridge downtown and go by Nissan Stadium.

Music City Grand Prix
photo from Music City Grand Prix

3Cashless Event

This is a cashless event. During the event, you can pay by credit card, debit card, apple pay, or gift card. There is a clear bag policy in place, the bag dimensions can be no longer than 12″x 6″x 12.” Umbrellas and small strollers are allowed. Fans are allowed in and out privileges but must scan their ticket each time for entry.

Music city grand prix

4 Former Franklin Resident will Be Grand Marshall for Parade

INDYCAR SERIES legend Dario Franchitti has been named to the Grand Marshal honorary position for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR Series race on Sunday, Aug. 8. Franchitti will give the official “start your engines” command to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES starting driver field prior to the green flag for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on the temporary street circuit in downtown Nashville and around the Nissan Stadium campus (4:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN).

Jon Pardi
credit- Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com

5Concerts Throughout the Weekend

It’s Music City so there will be concerts throughout the weekend accessible to ticket holders. Friday night features Brooks and Dunn, Jamey Johnson, Vince Neil, and Tyler Farr. Saturday night Jon Pardi will headline the main stage, and on Sunday, Alan Jackson, Justin Moore, Riley Green, and more will perform.

