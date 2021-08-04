5 Tools for Families to Stay Informed in Williamson County Schools

Williamson County Schools has a number of tools to help families stay informed and engaged this school year.

Point of Contact

If a parent or family member has questions regarding their child, the first point of contact is the child’s teacher. They know their students best and may be able to offer guidance. However, if a parent needs information the teacher cannot provide, reaching out to the school’s principal is the next step.

The executive director of elementary or secondary education is the next level of contact, followed by the appropriate assistant superintendent and then the WCS superintendent. The final point of contact is the family’s School Board representative.

Phone Calls, Emails and Texts

For families in the district, the text, email and phone notification system is used to communicate school information, including delays, school closures and more. This year, WCS will be using more text message notifications rather than callouts, so remember to update any contact information.

To receive emails from Williamson County Schools, be sure to whitelist messages from @wcs.edu and @parentlink.net. Whitelisting is the process of adding an email to an approved sender list. This will ensure that emails from that sender are never moved to the spam or junk folder. For directions on how to whitelist email addresses using different email providers, visit the WCS Communications page.

Websites

Along with the WCS website, each school in the district has its own website where families may find staff information, important dates, class offerings and more. Each website is maintained by a school webmaster and is updated throughout the year.

InFocus and Social Media

The WCS email newsletter, InFocus, is the main source of information in the district. To subscribe to InFocus, fill out the form at the bottom of any WCS website page. WCS is also active on social media and encourages community members to “like” the district on Facebook and follow its Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Mobile App

The Williamson County Schools mobile app is also a convenient way to stay connected. Using the free app, families may add money to meal payment accounts, check Skyward, look at calendars and more. The app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play.