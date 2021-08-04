What’s New in WCS Fine Arts for 2021-22 School Year

Fine arts programs around the district are ready to hit the ground running as soon as the 2021-22 school year begins.

The fall semester will be packed with performances and art events showcasing Williamson County’s talented students. In addition, two high schools are launching new opportunities. Page High is debuting an orchestra program, and Fairview High is offering an Advanced Placement (AP) Music Theory class.

Also new this year, WCS will work with the Kiwanis Club of Historic Franklin to highlight all the great fine arts programs during a community parade on December 4. The proceeds from the parade will support the district’s fine arts programs and go toward scholarships.

“Our fine arts teachers are excited about the return of our students to the classroom,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “Our course offerings continue to grow across our schools, and the teachers will be providing high levels of instructions as well as many performance opportunities for our students. We can’t wait to get started.”

For more information about the programs in the district, visit the Elementary Fine Arts and Secondary Fine Arts pages on the WCS website.