What’s New in WCS Fine Arts for 2021-22 School Year

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
fine arts
From WCS

Fine arts programs around the district are ready to hit the ground running as soon as the 2021-22 school year begins.

The fall semester will be packed with performances and art events showcasing Williamson County’s talented students. In addition, two high schools are launching new opportunities. Page High is debuting an orchestra program, and Fairview High is offering an Advanced Placement (AP) Music Theory class.

Also new this year, WCS will work with the Kiwanis Club of Historic Franklin to highlight all the great fine arts programs during a community parade on December 4. The proceeds from the parade will support the district’s fine arts programs and go toward scholarships.

“Our fine arts teachers are excited about the return of our students to the classroom,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “Our course offerings continue to grow across our schools, and the teachers will be providing high levels of instructions as well as many performance opportunities for our students. We can’t wait to get started.”

For more information about the programs in the district, visit the Elementary Fine Arts and Secondary Fine Arts pages on the WCS website.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here