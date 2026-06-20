Home Weather 6/20/26: Clear Skies This Evening with a High of 83.7 and a...

6/20/26: Clear Skies This Evening with a High of 83.7 and a Low Tonight of 72.5; Wind Mild at 4.5 mph

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 83.5°F with a light breeze from the east at 4.5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and current conditions are characterized by clear skies.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 83.7°F and dipped to a low of 62.6°F. As we transition into tonight, expect a low around 72.5°F with winds decreasing to about 4 mph. The skies will remain clear, maintaining a dry forecast with no chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings or alerts are in effect for the area at this time. Conditions are favorable for outdoor activities this evening.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
63°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
46%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:07pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 84°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 87°F 67°F Overcast
Monday 83°F 65°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Tuesday 77°F 64°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 83°F 63°F Overcast
Thursday 76°F 67°F Overcast
Friday 85°F 67°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
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