6/20/26: Clear Skies This Evening with a High of 83.7 and a Low Tonight of 72.5; Wind Mild at 4.5 mph

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 83.5°F with a light breeze from the east at 4.5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and current conditions are characterized by clear skies.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 83.7°F and dipped to a low of 62.6°F. As we transition into tonight, expect a low around 72.5°F with winds decreasing to about 4 mph. The skies will remain clear, maintaining a dry forecast with no chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings or alerts are in effect for the area at this time. Conditions are favorable for outdoor activities this evening.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 63°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 46% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 83°F · feels 85°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 8:07pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 84°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 87°F 67°F Overcast Monday 83°F 65°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail Tuesday 77°F 64°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 83°F 63°F Overcast Thursday 76°F 67°F Overcast Friday 85°F 67°F Thunderstorm with slight hail

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