6/20/26: Clear Skies and 82.8°F, High 84.4°F, Low 62.6°F, Light Winds, No Precipitation Expected

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 82.8°F with a light wind from the south at 1.6 mph. There is no precipitation reported, and the sky remains clear.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 84.4°F and a low of 62.6°F. Winds may increase slightly, gusting up to 3.5 mph later in the day. The chance of precipitation stands at 0%, ensuring a dry afternoon and evening.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 73.4°F, with calm winds also reaching up to 3.5 mph. The clear sky will continue into the evening, providing a pleasant night ahead.
Today's Details
High
84°F
Low
63°F
Wind
4 mph
Humidity
51%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 92°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:07pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|84°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|87°F
|67°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Monday
|85°F
|65°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Tuesday
|77°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|83°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|76°F
|67°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|85°F
|67°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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