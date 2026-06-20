Home Weather 6/20/26: Clear Skies and 82.8°F, High 84.4°F, Low 62.6°F, Light Winds, No...

6/20/26: Clear Skies and 82.8°F, High 84.4°F, Low 62.6°F, Light Winds, No Precipitation Expected

By
Source Staff
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At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 82.8°F with a light wind from the south at 1.6 mph. There is no precipitation reported, and the sky remains clear.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 84.4°F and a low of 62.6°F. Winds may increase slightly, gusting up to 3.5 mph later in the day. The chance of precipitation stands at 0%, ensuring a dry afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 73.4°F, with calm winds also reaching up to 3.5 mph. The clear sky will continue into the evening, providing a pleasant night ahead.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
63°F
Wind
4 mph
Humidity
51%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 92°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:07pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 84°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 87°F 67°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Monday 85°F 65°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Tuesday 77°F 64°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 83°F 63°F Overcast
Thursday 76°F 67°F Overcast
Friday 85°F 67°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
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