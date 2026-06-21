6/20/26: Clear Night with Low of 71, High Today 85; Winds Calm, No Precipitation

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 74.3°F with a light wind from the east at 2.1 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, the high reached 84.6°F and the low was 62.6°F. Wind speeds increased up to 4.8 mph with a zero percent chance of rain throughout the day. Tonight, expect a low of 71.4°F, with a continued light wind and partly cloudy conditions. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%.
There are currently no official weather alerts in effect for the area. Conditions are stable for the remainder of the night and into early tomorrow.
Today's Details
High
85°F
Low
63°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
74°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:07pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|85°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|86°F
|67°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|82°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|80°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|83°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|83°F
|68°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|85°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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