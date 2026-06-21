6/20/26: Clear Night with Low of 71, High Today 85; Winds Calm, No Precipitation

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 74.3°F with a light wind from the east at 2.1 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the high reached 84.6°F and the low was 62.6°F. Wind speeds increased up to 4.8 mph with a zero percent chance of rain throughout the day. Tonight, expect a low of 71.4°F, with a continued light wind and partly cloudy conditions. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

There are currently no official weather alerts in effect for the area. Conditions are stable for the remainder of the night and into early tomorrow.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 63°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 8 (Very High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 74°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 8:07pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 85°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 86°F 67°F Overcast Monday 82°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 80°F 64°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 83°F 61°F Overcast Thursday 83°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 85°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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