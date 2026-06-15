WCS Celebrates Student-Athletes at WILLCO Awards

Student-athletes in Williamson County proudly walked the red carpet at the 12th Annual WILLCO Awards on June 9. More Photos here!
The WILLCO Awards is an annual event celebrating student-athletes and coaches for their achievements throughout the school year. Students are entered in more than 25 categories, including Top Female and Male Athletes, Football Player of the Year and more.
“The event is a fitting tribute to our student athletes,” said WCS Athletics Director Patrick Whitlock. “It allows us to showcase them on a grand stage in what was a record-setting year for athletics in our county.”
In addition to the sport-specific categories, several other awards were announced during the ceremony, including the Student-Athlete of the Year, the John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award and the Female and Male Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year. The final award of the evening was the 2026 Courage Award which was given to Franklin High Baseball Coach Wally Whidby. A video highlighting his incredible story can be viewed on the FHS YouTube channel.
Congratulations to the winners and finalists listed below. The winners’ names have been bolded.
Girls Basketball
- Cecilie Brandimore, Franklin High
- Lily Espelet, Page High
- Mia Hauptman, Page High
- Nyla Johnson, Nolensville High
Boys Basketball
- Davis Cochran, Brentwood High
- Kobi Jackson, Independence High
- Sochi Oputa, Page High
- Sam Stepan, Ravenwood High
Girls Bowling
- Abigail Harless, Franklin High
- Fiona Spellman, Brentwood High
- Alayna Stanley, Independence High
- Isabella Warner, Independence High
Boys Bowling
- Bryant Hardy, Independence High
- Matthew McCarter, Nolensville High
- Braden Rossi, Nolensville High
- Jonah Stanley, Independence High
Girls Cross Country
- Sienna Anderson, Summit High
- Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High
- Larkin Johnson, Centennial High
- Lorelai Whitten, Summit High
Boys Cross Country
- AJ Algood, Ravenwood High
- Asher Oates, Independence High
- Kaden Pease, Summit High
- Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood High
Football, Defense
- Jackson Allen, Brentwood High
- Matthew Anderson, Ravenwood High
- Jake Sentell, Nolensville High
- Knight Wilson, Page High
Football, Offense
- Femi Babalola, Ravenwood High
- Oliver Bender, Nolensville High
- Mitchell Grandjean, Centennial High
- Cameron Kruse, Page High
Football, Player of the Year
- Maverick Chance, Ravenwood High
- Ryan Newell, Nolensville High
- Malachi Steele, Centennial High
- Knight Wilson, Page High
Girls Golf
- Brooke Bennett, Page High
- Shashe Ekker, Page High
- Camryn Porior, Summit High
- Annabelle Walton, Ravenwood High
Boys Golf
- Jake Eickhoff, Page High
- George Laskaris, Brentwood High
- Bennett Lynd, Brentwood High
- Hudson Odom, Centennial High
Girls Soccer
- Aubry Gates, Franklin High
- Maleah Martinez, Fairview High
- Summer Riley, Summit High
- Reagan Vaughan, Page High
Volleyball
- Lauren Duncan, Brentwood High
- Maggie Kalisz, Summit High
- Eliza McKnight, Brentwood High
- Amanda Shanahan, Summit High
Girls Wrestling
- Doria Hamlet, Independence High
- Laura Gupton, Independence High
- Samantha O’Leary, Summit High
- Emery Wilson, Ravenwood High
Boys Wrestling
- Zachery Little, Summit High
- Reed Loeffel, Brentwood High
- JD Longley, Ravenwood High
- Brodie Melzoni, Nolensville High
Cheer
- Avery Curran, Ravenwood High
- Jolette Garcia, Centennial High
- Alisyn Maupin, Page High
- Jaclyn Rogers, Summit High
Dance
- Lauren Anderson, Ravenwood High
- Ella Carollo, Independence High
- Raygn Perry, Centennial High
- Caroline Pilkinton, Summit High
Baseball
- Kael Barney, Nolensville High
- Wyatt Clatur, Nolensville High
- Michael Holt, Ravenwood High
- Brett Paciorek, Ravenwood High
Flag Football
- Emma Archer, Brentwood High
- Kennedi Black, Fairview High
- Avery Brown, Ravenwood High
- Carol Merville, Ravenwood High
Girls Lacrosse
- Addie Barlow, Ravenwood High
- Sarah Jane Johnston, Page High
- Ava Sandberg, Brentwood High
- Anna Zone, Franklin High
Boys Lacrosse
- Matthew Petterson, Brentwood High
- Caden Sanders, Page High
- Connor Schlesselman, Page High
- Aaron Sylvester, Nolensville High
Boys Soccer
- Simon Hetrick, Ravenwood High
- Aiden Pierpoint, Page High
- Sawyer Skelton, Franklin High
- Aidan Wells, Brentwood High
Softball
- Audrey Cathey, Summit High
- Madison Creasman, Nolensville High
- Anna Johnson, Page High
- Chloe Rowland, Franklin High
Girls Tennis
- Emma Baker, Page High
- Gemma Romero, Brentwood High
- Suzy Shalkevich, Brentwood High
- Audrey Yu, Brentwood High
Boys Tennis
- Tyler Fossick, Franklin High
- Stone Lohmeyer, Brentwood High
- Greyson Meeker, Brentwood High
- Caden Thrower, Fairview High
Girls Track
- Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High
- Larkin Johnson, Centennial High
- Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High
- Lorelai Whitten, Summit High
Boys Track
- Clayton Blanton, Ravenwood High
- Brandon Brooks, Nolensville High
- Cameron High, Brentwood High
- Darren Ogbonlowo, Brentwood High
Media Student of the Year
- Rylie Katina, Centennial High
- Kaiden Nava, Fairview High
- Olivia McDermott, Independence High
- Elliston Smith, Ravenwood High
Female Athlete of the Year
- Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High
- Audrey Cathey, Summit High
- Carol Merville, Ravenwood High
- Summer Riley, Summit High
Male Athlete of the Year
- Matthew Anderson. Ravenwood High
- Davis Cochran, Brentwood High
- Michael Holt, Ravenwood High
- Asher Oates, Independence High
Female Sports Coach of the Year
- Dana Fasano, Page High Lacrosse
- Warne Riker, Summit High Volleyball
- Ricky Rodriguez, Ravenwood High Flag Football
- Kristen Young, Brentwood High Tennis
Male Sports Coach of the Year
- Mike Burgoyne, Franklin High Soccer
- Troy Crane, Brentwood High Basketball
- Luke Finley, Independence High Cross Country
- Charles Rathbone, Page High Football
Female Sports Team of the Year
- Brentwood High Cross Country
- Brentwood High Tennis
- Ravenwood High Flag Football
- Summit High Volleyball
Male Sports Team of the Year
- Independence High Cross Country
- Nolensville High Lacrosse
- Page High Football
- Brentwood High Track
Digital Arts and Design Student of the Year
- Ethan Glesne, Summit High
Student Athlete of the Year
- Carter Ezell, Centennial High
Sponsor of the Year
- Walker Chevrolet
John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award
- Josie Reinbold, Brentwood High
Multi-Sport Athletes of the Year
- Kylie Ellison, Fairview High
- Keenan Fisher, Brentwood High
Director’s Cup
- Ravenwood High
Courage Award
- Wally Whidby, Franklin High
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