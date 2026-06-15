WCS Celebrates Student-Athletes at WILLCO Awards

Student-athletes in Williamson County proudly walked the red carpet at the 12th Annual WILLCO Awards on June 9. More Photos here!

The WILLCO Awards is an annual event celebrating student-athletes and coaches for their achievements throughout the school year. Students are entered in more than 25 categories, including Top Female and Male Athletes, Football Player of the Year and more.

“The event is a fitting tribute to our student athletes,” said WCS Athletics Director Patrick Whitlock. “It allows us to showcase them on a grand stage in what was a record-setting year for athletics in our county.”

In addition to the sport-specific categories, several other awards were announced during the ceremony, including the Student-Athlete of the Year, the John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award and the Female and Male Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year. The final award of the evening was the 2026 Courage Award which was given to Franklin High Baseball Coach Wally Whidby. A video highlighting his incredible story can be viewed on the FHS YouTube channel.

Congratulations to the winners and finalists listed below. The winners’ names have been bolded.

Girls Basketball

Cecilie Brandimore, Franklin High

Lily Espelet, Page High

Mia Hauptman, Page High

Nyla Johnson, Nolensville High

Boys Basketball

Davis Cochran, Brentwood High

Kobi Jackson, Independence High

Sochi Oputa, Page High

Sam Stepan, Ravenwood High

Girls Bowling

Abigail Harless, Franklin High

Fiona Spellman, Brentwood High

Alayna Stanley, Independence High

Isabella Warner, Independence High

Boys Bowling

Bryant Hardy, Independence High

Matthew McCarter, Nolensville High

Braden Rossi, Nolensville High

Jonah Stanley, Independence High

Girls Cross Country

Sienna Anderson, Summit High

Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High

Larkin Johnson, Centennial High

Lorelai Whitten, Summit High

Boys Cross Country

AJ Algood, Ravenwood High

Asher Oates, Independence High

Kaden Pease, Summit High

Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood High

Football, Defense

Jackson Allen, Brentwood High

Matthew Anderson, Ravenwood High

Jake Sentell, Nolensville High

Knight Wilson, Page High

Football, Offense

Femi Babalola, Ravenwood High

Oliver Bender, Nolensville High

Mitchell Grandjean, Centennial High

Cameron Kruse, Page High

Football, Player of the Year

Maverick Chance, Ravenwood High

Ryan Newell, Nolensville High

Malachi Steele, Centennial High

Knight Wilson, Page High

Girls Golf

Brooke Bennett, Page High

Shashe Ekker, Page High

Camryn Porior, Summit High

Annabelle Walton, Ravenwood High

Boys Golf

Jake Eickhoff, Page High

George Laskaris, Brentwood High

Bennett Lynd, Brentwood High

Hudson Odom, Centennial High

Girls Soccer

Aubry Gates, Franklin High

Maleah Martinez, Fairview High

Summer Riley, Summit High

Reagan Vaughan, Page High

Volleyball

Lauren Duncan, Brentwood High

Maggie Kalisz, Summit High

Eliza McKnight, Brentwood High

Amanda Shanahan, Summit High

Girls Wrestling

Doria Hamlet, Independence High

Laura Gupton, Independence High

Samantha O’Leary, Summit High

Emery Wilson, Ravenwood High

Boys Wrestling

Zachery Little, Summit High

Reed Loeffel, Brentwood High

JD Longley, Ravenwood High

Brodie Melzoni, Nolensville High

Cheer

Avery Curran, Ravenwood High

Jolette Garcia, Centennial High

Alisyn Maupin, Page High

Jaclyn Rogers, Summit High

Dance

Lauren Anderson, Ravenwood High

Ella Carollo, Independence High

Raygn Perry, Centennial High

Caroline Pilkinton, Summit High

Baseball

Kael Barney, Nolensville High

Wyatt Clatur, Nolensville High

Michael Holt, Ravenwood High

Brett Paciorek, Ravenwood High

Flag Football

Emma Archer, Brentwood High

Kennedi Black, Fairview High

Avery Brown, Ravenwood High

Carol Merville, Ravenwood High

Girls Lacrosse

Addie Barlow, Ravenwood High

Sarah Jane Johnston, Page High

Ava Sandberg, Brentwood High

Anna Zone, Franklin High

Boys Lacrosse

Matthew Petterson, Brentwood High

Caden Sanders, Page High

Connor Schlesselman, Page High

Aaron Sylvester, Nolensville High

Boys Soccer

Simon Hetrick, Ravenwood High

Aiden Pierpoint, Page High

Sawyer Skelton, Franklin High

Aidan Wells, Brentwood High

Softball

Audrey Cathey, Summit High

Madison Creasman, Nolensville High

Anna Johnson, Page High

Chloe Rowland, Franklin High

Girls Tennis

Emma Baker, Page High

Gemma Romero, Brentwood High

Suzy Shalkevich, Brentwood High

Audrey Yu, Brentwood High

Boys Tennis

Tyler Fossick, Franklin High

Stone Lohmeyer, Brentwood High

Greyson Meeker, Brentwood High

Caden Thrower, Fairview High

Girls Track

Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High

Larkin Johnson, Centennial High

Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High

Lorelai Whitten, Summit High

Boys Track

Clayton Blanton, Ravenwood High

Brandon Brooks, Nolensville High

Cameron High, Brentwood High

Darren Ogbonlowo, Brentwood High

Media Student of the Year

Rylie Katina, Centennial High

Kaiden Nava, Fairview High

Olivia McDermott, Independence High

Elliston Smith, Ravenwood High

Female Athlete of the Year

Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High

Audrey Cathey, Summit High

Carol Merville, Ravenwood High

Summer Riley, Summit High

Male Athlete of the Year

Matthew Anderson. Ravenwood High

Davis Cochran, Brentwood High

Michael Holt, Ravenwood High

Asher Oates, Independence High

Female Sports Coach of the Year

Dana Fasano, Page High Lacrosse

Warne Riker, Summit High Volleyball

Ricky Rodriguez, Ravenwood High Flag Football

Kristen Young, Brentwood High Tennis

Male Sports Coach of the Year

Mike Burgoyne, Franklin High Soccer

Troy Crane, Brentwood High Basketball

Luke Finley, Independence High Cross Country

Charles Rathbone, Page High Football

Female Sports Team of the Year

Brentwood High Cross Country

Brentwood High Tennis

Ravenwood High Flag Football

Summit High Volleyball

Male Sports Team of the Year

Independence High Cross Country

Nolensville High Lacrosse

Page High Football

Brentwood High Track

Digital Arts and Design Student of the Year

Ethan Glesne, Summit High

Student Athlete of the Year

Carter Ezell, Centennial High

Sponsor of the Year

Walker Chevrolet

John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award

Josie Reinbold, Brentwood High

Multi-Sport Athletes of the Year

Kylie Ellison, Fairview High

Keenan Fisher, Brentwood High

Director’s Cup

Ravenwood High

Courage Award

Wally Whidby, Franklin High

Source: WCS

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