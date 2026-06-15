Ravenwood High Celebrates Biomedical Students

The Ravenwood High Biomedical Science Program held its fifth annual White Coat Ceremony on Thursday, May 21.
Students gathered at the Entrepreneurship Center to receive their coats and celebrate their achievement.
The Biomedical Pathway is a rigorous, lab-intensive course sequence designed for students eager to explore advanced topics in biomedicine. The program combines college-level content with advanced lab experiences, providing students an opportunity to demonstrate mastery in both theoretical and practical aspects of biomedicine. This pathway prepares students for advanced studies and careers in medical research, health care and biotechnology.
Congratulations to the following students:
- Shae Al-Rifai
- Advik Anand
- McKenzie Anderson
- Sophia Cavallin
- Harshada Datir
- Hansika Dhonadula
- Paige DiStefano
- Charlotte Elder
- Leila Faddoul
- GiGi Govardhana
- Ruhee Gupta
- Jenna Hammoud
- Kathleen Huynh
- Tess Janjic
- Amogh Kakumanu
- Ibrahim Khan
- Jinny Kim
- Sowmil Kumble
- Grant Lubbers
- Samuel Michael
- Harshita Nallaka
- Manya Naresh
- Joaquin Neeley
- Peniel Ogunde
- Shaili Pathak
- Kirthimaya Rajakumar
- Adam Rakhmanov
- Kayla Rufener
- Sairaksha Vadlapati
- Allison Veerkamp
- Kinstrey Winstead
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