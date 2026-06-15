Ravenwood High Celebrates Biomedical Students

The Ravenwood High Biomedical Science Program held its fifth annual White Coat Ceremony on Thursday, May 21.

Students gathered at the Entrepreneurship Center to receive their coats and celebrate their achievement.

The Biomedical Pathway is a rigorous, lab-intensive course sequence designed for students eager to explore advanced topics in biomedicine. The program combines college-level content with advanced lab experiences, providing students an opportunity to demonstrate mastery in both theoretical and practical aspects of biomedicine. This pathway prepares students for advanced studies and careers in medical research, health care and biotechnology.

Congratulations to the following students:

Shae Al-Rifai

Advik Anand

McKenzie Anderson

Sophia Cavallin

Harshada Datir

Hansika Dhonadula

Paige DiStefano

Charlotte Elder

Leila Faddoul

GiGi Govardhana

Ruhee Gupta

Jenna Hammoud

Kathleen Huynh

Tess Janjic

Amogh Kakumanu

Ibrahim Khan

Jinny Kim

Sowmil Kumble

Grant Lubbers

Samuel Michael

Harshita Nallaka

Manya Naresh

Joaquin Neeley

Peniel Ogunde

Shaili Pathak

Kirthimaya Rajakumar

Adam Rakhmanov

Kayla Rufener

Sairaksha Vadlapati

Allison Veerkamp

Kinstrey Winstead

Source: WCS

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