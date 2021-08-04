Music City Grand Prix Announces $100,000 Free to Play Contest

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix today announced the “$100,000 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Freeplay Challenge” hosted by Action 247. The contest will run during the lead up to the 2021 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on August 8th in downtown Nashville.

“Our partnership with Action 247 gives our fans a great opportunity to be a part of the race while getting a shot at a $100,000 cash prize,” said the CEO of Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Matt Crews. “This freeplay contest, like our event and our partners at Action 247, is entertainment that only Music City can serve up.”

To enter the contest, players simply visit action247.com, or OTHER OPTIONS, and make 10 picks before the race begins on Sunday afternoon.

Players that make every pick correctly will share a $100,000 cash prize. The contest will officially began on Tuesday, August 3rd, and all entries will be resulted immediately after the event.

“We are ecstatic to partner with such an incredible event, and the $100,000 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Freeplay Challenge will be a key part of the weekend action. We’re Nashville-based and Tennessee’s only locally owned and operated sportsbook, so it means a lot to be part of such a massive event in our hometown” said Tina Hodges, Action 247’s President.