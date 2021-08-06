Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2. Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Friday, August 6 – Sunday, August 8

Downtown Nashville Around Nissan Stadium

The three-day international festival of speed and sound will be staged on a temporary grand prix circuit in downtown Nashville and around the Nissan Stadium campus.

Attendees can look forward to the best Nashville has to offer, including live music performances by top artists, best-in-class chef-curated food experiences, and entertainment that centers on speed in a way only Music City can serve up.

Buy tickets here.