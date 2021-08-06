Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Donna Vissman
1.  Eat the Street

Eat the Street
photo by Donna Vissman

Friday, August 6, 5 pm – 10 pm
Bicentennial Park, 400 5th Avenue North, Franklin

It’s the ten-year anniversary of Eat the Street. Bring the family out to sample a variety of over 30 trucks from tacos, to ice cream. Plan to be there early, stay late and enjoy music and fellowship on the lawn.

2. Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Music City Grand Prix
photo from Music City Grand Prix

Friday, August 6 – Sunday, August 8
Downtown Nashville Around Nissan Stadium

The three-day international festival of speed and sound will be staged on a temporary grand prix circuit in downtown Nashville and around the Nissan Stadium campus.

Attendees can look forward to the best Nashville has to offer, including live music performances by top artists, best-in-class chef-curated food experiences, and entertainment that centers on speed in a way only Music City can serve up.

Buy tickets here. 

3. Williamson County Fair

williamson county fair

 

Friday, August 6 – Saturday, August 14
Williamson County Agricultural EXPO Park, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin

The 2021 Fair will feature daily entertainment, with the return of favorites like the Piccolo Zoppe Circus, Jurassic Kingdom, Robocars, and the XPogo Stunt Team. The popular Children’s Barnyard is also set to return.

Buy tickets here. 

4. Greta Van Fleet at FirstBank Amphitheater

Greta Van Fleet
photo from Greta Van Fleet Facebook

Friday, August 6, 6:30 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater,

Greta Van Fleet will kick off a season of concerts at FirstBank Amphitheater with their Strange Horizons tour starting in Franklin. There are only a few tickets that remain to this show.  Forming in Frankenmuth, Michigan back in 2012, Greta Van Fleet consists of three brothers, vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, as well as drummer Danny Wagner. Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over two million albums worldwide

Buy tickets here. 

5. Adoption Day PetSmart Spring Hill

High Forest Humane Society
photo from High Forest Humane Society

Saturday, August 7, 11 am – 2 pm
1038 Crossings Boulevard, Spring Hill

Come meet your new best friend! High Forest Humane Society will have puppies ready for adoption at Spring Hill every Saturday for the rest of the Summer.
All adoptable pets are spayed/neutered and up to date on vaccinations. Located in the Crossings at 1038 Crossings Blvd. Spring Hill, TN.

 

