Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Eat the Street
Friday, August 6, 5 pm – 10 pm
Bicentennial Park, 400 5th Avenue North, Franklin
It’s the ten-year anniversary of Eat the Street. Bring the family out to sample a variety of over 30 trucks from tacos, to ice cream. Plan to be there early, stay late and enjoy music and fellowship on the lawn.
2. Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Friday, August 6 – Sunday, August 8
Downtown Nashville Around Nissan Stadium
The three-day international festival of speed and sound will be staged on a temporary grand prix circuit in downtown Nashville and around the Nissan Stadium campus.
Attendees can look forward to the best Nashville has to offer, including live music performances by top artists, best-in-class chef-curated food experiences, and entertainment that centers on speed in a way only Music City can serve up.
Buy tickets here.
3. Williamson County Fair
Friday, August 6 – Saturday, August 14
Williamson County Agricultural EXPO Park, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
The 2021 Fair will feature daily entertainment, with the return of favorites like the Piccolo Zoppe Circus, Jurassic Kingdom, Robocars, and the XPogo Stunt Team. The popular Children’s Barnyard is also set to return.
Buy tickets here.
4. Greta Van Fleet at FirstBank Amphitheater
Friday, August 6, 6:30 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater,
Greta Van Fleet will kick off a season of concerts at FirstBank Amphitheater with their Strange Horizons tour starting in Franklin. There are only a few tickets that remain to this show. Forming in Frankenmuth, Michigan back in 2012, Greta Van Fleet consists of three brothers, vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, as well as drummer Danny Wagner. Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over two million albums worldwide
Buy tickets here.
5. Adoption Day PetSmart Spring Hill
Saturday, August 7, 11 am – 2 pm
1038 Crossings Boulevard, Spring Hill