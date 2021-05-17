COVID-19 Vaccine Event to be Held at Brentwood Library

The City of Brentwood in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) will offer a two-part, pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library at 8109 Concord Road in Brentwood on May 22nd and June 12th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Appointments are available, but not required. To sign up for an appointment, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C49ADA72CAAFCC16-brentwood.

The signup link can be found at https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/residents/covid-19/

The TDH will be offering Pfizer vaccines only at this event and will be available to individuals 12 years of age or older. After receiving the vaccine, individuals will be required to wait 15 minutes in the facility for monitoring. City Manager Kirk Bednar said, “when requested, we were happy to offer the library as a space for the community to receive the COVID vaccine.”

According to the TDH, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved the Pfizer vaccine in children and teens ages 12 to 15. The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health