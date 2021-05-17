Youth Pickleball & Tennis Camps Offered This Summer at FRA

Pickleball Kids USA Summer Racquets Camp, offering both tennis and pickleball, will be held this summer at Franklin Road Academy in Nashville. Parents can choose from seven weekly camps of either sport, beginning June 7.

Among sports, tennis and pickleball are considered two of the safest to play, according to the CDC, and both have seen dramatic increases in youth participation during the pandemic.

“Compared to other sports, there is a lot of social distancing and virtually no contact between players,” according to Randall Bedwell, President of Pickleball Kids USA, and a tennis teaching professional for over 40 years. “Young athletes can recover from ‘Zoom Fatigue,’ make new friends, and gain proficiency in a new sport while staying as safe as possible while the pandemic grinds down.”

Bedwell describes pickleball as a mix of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong and an excellent way to introduce a child to competitive sports. As former Summer Tennis Camp Director at Maryland Farms YMCA in Brentwood, he has been responsible for introducing hundreds of young children to tennis and sees pickleball as the best sport to start a child toward a lifetime of physical activity and athletics.

Each weekly camp covers the entire spectrum of tennis and/or pickleball development, from detailed instruction to supervised play. Sound strokes, proper movement, and play strategies are covered in a logical progression of instruction and drill. Both camps are geared to all levels of play, from the novice looking for basic instruction to the experienced tournament players wanting to sharpen their skills. Students also learn the rudiments of sportsmanship through a variety of character-building and conflict resolution activities.

Bedwell is joined by two local distinguished teaching professionals, Madison Mummert, girl’s tennis coach at FRA and current Maryland Farms YMCA tennis pro and Stephanie Shouse Lane, local pickleball teaching professional and elementary school physical education teacher. Both coaches join Bedwell in creating a healthy, well-balanced summer camp experience.

Each weekly camp is divided into morning and afternoon sessions, with lunch provided. The first session of camp starts June 7. A child does not have to be an FRA student to attend. Strict COVID guidelines will be observed. For more information, visit: https://pickleballkidsusa.org/fra-summer-camp/