Math MAYhem! $100 Math Screenings at Learning Lab (May Only)

Why Math Matters

According to a study conducted by Greg Duncan, an economist and University of California Irvine education professor, early math skills are a top predictor of future success.

If you ask, “‘What’s most predictive of how successful kids are?’,” says Duncan, “it turns out that math skills are more important than literacy skills or behaviors.”

Other studies have produced similar findings. For example, an understanding of fractions and whole-number division are critical skills for elementary school-aged children, according to one report evaluating U.S. and U.K. students. Success in these areas are a significant predictor of high school-level math achievement

Similarly, middle school math success is strongly correlated with high school graduation rates. Eighty-one percent of students who failed a math course in sixth grade fail to graduate from high school. (Another six percent graduated late.)

High school math success is correlated with career success. “Ninth-grade math achievement is a ‘critical filter for students’ career goals,” researchers report. Addressing math learning difficulties now could pay significant dividends for students later in life.

