Dr. Timothy Drinkwine Named New Grassland Middle Principal

A former WCS teacher and administrator is returning to the district to lead Grassland Middle School.

Dr. Timothy Drinkwine has been named the new principal at GMS. He will take over for Dr. Kevin Dyson who is leaving at the end of June to become the principal at Centennial High.

“Dr. Drinkwine has spent his career in the middle grades and is passionate about instruction at that level,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “He understands our mission in Williamson County Schools, and he has high expectations of his students and staff.”

Drinkwine began his career in education in 2003 as a seventh-grade teacher at Gra-Mar Middle School in Nashville. Three years later, he joined the staff at Sunset Middle School where he taught for four years before becoming assistant principal at the newly opened Spring Station Middle School. In 2014, Drinkwine left WCS to become principal at Eakin International Baccalaureate School in Nashville. He is currently principal of Mount Pleasant Middle School in Maury County.

“To say I am thrilled to return to Williamson County Schools would be an understatement,” said Drinkwine. “I am honored to partner with the students, teachers and parents of the Grassland community as the Principal of Grassland Middle School. As a leader in middle grades education, GMS has a prestigious legacy for which I am excited to see continue for many years to come as we work together to further the excellence in academics, athletics and the arts.”

Drinkwine earned his Bachelor’s in Secondary Education from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and both his Master’s in Educational Leadership and Doctorate in Leadership and Professional Practice at Trevecca Nazarene University.

He will begin his new role July 1.