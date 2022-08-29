Coming to Prime Video in September 2022

Here is what is coming to Prime Video in September 2022. The journey begins this September! The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power tells the story of Middle-earth’s Second Age, set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books.

Sept. 1

  • How to Clean Your VacuumAmerican Ninja Warrior seasons 12-13
  • Friday Night Lights seasons 1-5
  • Texicanas
  • WAGS Miami seasons 1-2
  • 21 Grams
  • A Family Thing
  • The Adjustment Bureau
  • The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
  • American Beauty
  • American Ninja
  • American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
  • American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
  • American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
  • An American Werewolf in London
  • Apartment 143
  • Autumn in New York
  • Bad Influence
  • Big Top Pee-Wee
  • Black Sunday
  • Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows
  • The Blair Witch Project
  • Cabin Fever
  • Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
  • The Clan
  • Cold Creek Manor
  • Crazy Heart
  • The Descent
  • The Dilemma
  • Dust 2 Glory
  • Employee of the Month
  • Europa Report
  • The Expendables
  • The Expendables 2
  • The Expendables 3
  • Failure to Launch
  • Fight Club
  • Frontera
  • The Ghost and the Darkness
  • Gorky Park
  • Hard Eight
  • He Got Game
  • Heartburn
  • Here Comes the Devil
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • I Saw The Devil
  • I’m Still Here
  • In Time
  • Instructions Not Included
  • Intersection
  • Jason’s Lyric
  • Juan of the Dead
  • Legally Blonde
  • Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
  • Let the Right One In
  • The Lifeguard
  • Love Story
  • Loving Pablo
  • Mandrill
  • The Mod Squad
  • Moonlight & Valentino
  • Mother!
  • The Motorcycle Diaries
  • Mr. Baseball
  • My Beautiful Laundrette
  • Night Falls on Manhattan
  • Open Water
  • The Out-of-Towners
  • The Package
  • Pulse
  • The Recruit
  • Reign of Fire
  • Rescue Dawn
  • Rings
  • Role Models
  • Role Models Unrated
  • Ronaldo
  • Rookie of the Year
  • Roxanne
  • The Sacrament
  • Save The Last Dance
  • Shattered
  • The Silence of the Lambs
  • Sin Nombre
  • Skyfall
  • Staying Alive
  • Superstar
  • Support Your Local Sheriff
  • The Transporter
  • Troll Hunter
  • Uncommon Valor
  • The Usual Suspects
  • Van Wilder: Freshman Year
  • Vicky Cristina Barcelona
  • Wanted
  • War of The Worlds
  • Weekend at Bernie’s
  • We’re No Angels
  • Wild Bill
  • The Young Victoria
  • Yours, Mine & Ours

Sept. 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — Prime Video Original series premiere

Sept.7

  • He Is Psychometric
  • Prison Playbook
  • Reply 1988
  • Reply 1994
  • Search: WWW
  • Signal
  • The Crowned Clown

Sept. 9

  • Aline
  • Flight/Risk — Prime Video Original documentary premiere

Sept. 15

  • Thursday Night Football

Sept. 16

  • Dog
  • Firebird
  • Goodnight Mommy — Prime Video Original film premiere
  • The Outfit

Sept. 19

  • Heatwave

Sept. 21

  • Prisma

Sept. 23

  • September Mornings season 2
  • Firestarter (2022)
  • Memory

Sept. 27

  • Our Idiot Brother

Sept. 30

  • Jungle
  • Un Extraño Enemigo season 2
  • Ambulance (2022)
  • My Best Friend’s Exorcism

What’s coming to Amazon Freevee in September 2022

Sept. 1

Series

  • The Suze Orman Show (2002)
  • Murder, She Wrote (1984)
  • Murder, She Wrote: A Story to Die For (2000)
  • Banacek, Seasons 1-2 (1972)
  • Models of the Runway, seasons 1-2 (2009)
  • The Rockford Files, seasons 1-6 (1974)

Movies

  • 1917 (2019)
  • All About My Mother (1999)
  • Annie (2014)
  • As Good as It Gets (1997)
  • Bad Teacher (2011)
  • Broken Embraces (2009)
  • Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
  • Charlie’s Angels (2000)
  • Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)
  • Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
  • Criminal (2016)
  • Cristiada (2012)
  • Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)
  • God’s Not Dead (2014)
  • Happy Feet (2006)
  • Happy Feet Two (2011)
  • Hidden Figures (2016)
  • Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)
  • Leatherheads (2008)
  • Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
  • Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)
  • Matador (1986)
  • Match Point (2005)
  • Pain and Glory (2019)
  • Silence (2016)
  • Stop-Loss (2008)
  • The Bone Collector (1999)
  • The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)
  • The Longest Ride (2015)
  • There’s Something About Mary (1998)
  • Volver (2006)
  • Where’s the Money (2017)
  • Whiplash (2014)

Sept. 11

Movies

  • How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

