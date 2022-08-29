New Music for You this Week- August 29, 2022

2 Kendall Marvel- “Don’t Tell Me How to Drink”

Kendell Marvel’s new song, “Don’t Tell Me How To Drink,” featuring longtime friend and collaborator Chris Stapleton, is out now.

Of the song, Marvel reflects, “I wrote ‘Don’t Tell Me How To Drink’ with my old songwriting buddy Chris Stapleton a couple years ago. Me and Beau Bedford tracked this song, and I sent it to Stapleton asking if he would be interested in playing guitar and singin’ on it. It’s a damn thrill for me to have him on this Honky Tonkin’, Rock n Rollin’, Hell Raiser. Younger folks might be better at some things, but don’t mess with the old dogs when it comes to stuff like drinkin’!”

