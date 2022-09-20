Coffee & Coconuts in Franklin to be Converted into Honest Coffee Roasters

Coffee & Coconuts, located at 4000 Hughes Crossing in Franklin’s Berry Farms community, is under new management. Honest Coffee Roasters, which opened a location at The Factory in Franklin in 2015, announced that the Berry Farms coffee shop will transition into Honest Coffee Roasters.

In a social media post, they shared, “Extra! Extra! Read all about it! We are happy to announce that Coffee & Coconuts is under new management! You might have noticed a few changes around the store as we transition with Honest Coffee Roasters.”

The coffee shop is located at 4000 Hughes Crossing at Berry Farms. Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday 6:30 – 5:30, and Sunday 9 am – 4 pm.