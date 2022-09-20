15th Annual Law Enforcement Talent Showcase September 20th at Nashville Palace

The talented men and women of the MNPD will take to the stage this Tuesday, September 20th, to help abused children as a part of the 15th annual Law Enforcement Talent Showcase at the Nashville Palace, 2611 McGavock Pike. All proceeds benefit the Nashville Children’s Alliance, which provides counseling and support services for physically and sexually abused children.

The special evening of music starts at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $20. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by visiting https://mnpd-lets.com.

News Channel 5’s Nikki-Dee Ray will serve as emcee for the evening’s festivities, which will include a silent auction with dozens of valuable items, including guitars signed by Jason Aldean, Morgan Wallen, and Blake Shelton, Nashville hotel stays, restaurant offerings, bourbon packages, signed sports items, private helicopter rides, and more.

Anyone looking to contribute can also Venmo @MNPD-TALENTSHOWCASE-1. Last year, the showcase raised a record $40,000 for the Nashville Children’s Alliance.