City of Franklin Begins 2025 Special Census

Special Census Mailers will soon be appearing in the mailboxes of Franklin residents. The City is seeking an accurate population count to assist in better planning for infrastructure, facilities, and services. An accurate count also means an increase in the amount of state-shared revenues the City receives. Due to the growth in the population of Franklin since the 2020 Federal Census, City officials believe Franklin should receive more revenue from the State. The City receives approximately $175 per person in state-shared revenue.

Census forms will be mailed to every household in Franklin in early October. Residents may also visit the city’s website at https://apps.franklintn.gov to complete a form online. The form is easy to complete.

“It’s important that every person is counted,” said City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “It only takes a few minutes to fill in the form. The only information we need is the first and last names of everyone in each household. This information is vital for us to get the City’s fair share of money from the state of Tennessee to pay for services to serve our growing population. The information required from citizens is very limited and the City is committed to protecting it appropriately.”

Every household that does not respond either by mail or online by October 25th will be visited by a census taker to collect the necessary information from that address. All census takers will be City of Franklin employees and will wear bright yellow vests and have a city identification badge. This is a City of Franklin Special Census, not a Federal Census.

If any resident has any questions or concerns, they can email [email protected] or call 615.767.0513.

