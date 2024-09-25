Summit High Presents Pride and Prejudice

September 24, 2024 – The Summit High theater department’s performance of Pride and Prejudice opens this week.

Starting September 26, Jane Austen’s classic novel hits the stage, and audiences will see what happens when Elizabeth Bennet meets Mr. Darcy. As their worlds keep colliding, they must overcome their own weaknesses: his pride and her prejudice.

Tickets may be purchased online and cost $8. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Summit High is located at 2830 Twin Lakes Drive in Spring Hill.

Thursday, September 26 at 7 p.m.

Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 28 at 7 p.m.

Source: WCS InFocus

