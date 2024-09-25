High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 6

Welcome to our Week 6 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will start the season strong? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

High School Football Week 6 Week 6 High School Football games for September 27, 2024 Hunters Lane Warriors vs. BGA Wildcats Brentwood Academy Eagles vs. Baylor Red Raiders John Overton Bobcats vs. Brentwood Bruins Nolensville Knights vs. Centennial Cougars Goodpasture Christian Cougars vs. Christ Presbyterian Lions Creek Wood Red Hawks vs. Fairview Yellow Jackets Father Ryan Irish vs. Briarcrest Saints Franklin Admirals vs. Summit Spartans East Nashville Eagles vs. FRA Panthers Nashville Christian Eagles vs. Grace Christian Lions Ravenwood Raptors vs. Independence Eagles Page Patriots vs. Glencliff Colts Lawrence Co Wildcats vs. Spring Hill Raiders

