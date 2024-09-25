High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 6

Andrea Hinds
Welcome to our Week 6 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will start the season strong? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

High School Football Week 6
Week 6
High School Football games for September 27, 2024

Hunters Lane Warriors vs. BGA Wildcats

Brentwood Academy Eagles vs. Baylor Red Raiders

John Overton Bobcats vs. Brentwood Bruins

Nolensville Knights vs. Centennial Cougars

Goodpasture Christian Cougars vs. Christ Presbyterian Lions

Creek Wood Red Hawks vs. Fairview Yellow Jackets

Father Ryan Irish vs. Briarcrest Saints

Franklin Admirals vs. Summit Spartans

East Nashville Eagles vs. FRA Panthers

Nashville Christian Eagles vs. Grace Christian Lions

Ravenwood Raptors vs. Independence Eagles

Page Patriots vs. Glencliff Colts

Lawrence Co Wildcats vs. Spring Hill Raiders

