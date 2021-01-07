Chrysalis Modern Italian Opens in Franklin

Chrysalis Modern Italian opened on Jan 1 at 9040 Carothers Parkway in Franklin.

The veteran group behind the Italian restaurant includes the front of house led by owner and general manager Andrew Ackerman, who has over 20 years in the hospitality industry; including enjoying the last ten years with the Opryland Hotel.

The kitchen will be led by local industry veteran Chef Jeffrey Brown, who has extensive experience with Italian cuisine; and has an exceptional and passionate talent for crafting fresh pasta, bread, and pastry from scratch. Chef Jeffrey Brown has numerous accolades, including “Best Menu” for Flavors of Nashville 2017. Andrew and Jeffrey are also joined by local industry restaurant veteran Joshua Tyree as Assistant Manager, as well as the talented and professionally trained Hayley Sirrell as Sous Chef.

“In developing this concept we knew that it not only had to be the right leadership, in putting together talented industry professionals who were uncompromisingly passionate about what they do, but it also had to be the right place, and we firmly believe that we have found a great home with a great potential future, here in the Franklin-Cool Springs area. As a locally owned and operated independent restaurant, we are bringing something genuine and unique to the area, in a time where demand for ‘genuine’ and ‘unique’ is higher than ever before. We are extremely excited and cannot wait to begin welcoming local residents through our doors to show them what Chrysalis Modern Italian is going to bring to the table. We hope to see you soon!” said the Chrysalis team in a statement.

Unique to Chrysalis is that you can choose how you like your entree served, if you order the Quattro Formaggi, you can choose to have it on a panini, a pasta or a flatbread. And you can do that with most items on the menu.

If you visit this week, opening special includes half-off on their selection of local and craft Birra (beer) and curated Antipasti (charcuterie).

The menu has been shared on their website, featuring small plates that consists of rosemary foccai, mushroom toast, caprese salad, and tuscon soup. The main menu shows pasta dishes from pesto, marsala, alfredo, and features with chicken, pork loin, and veal shank.

The 9040 Carothers Parkway location has seen several restaurants in the last few years. First, Basil then Las Brisas followed by the latest Franklin Soul which was open for less than a year. Franklin Soul closed in June 2019. Since the closure of Franklin Soul no other tenants have occupied the location.

For the latest news, visit their website.