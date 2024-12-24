Christmas Memories From Some of Your Favorite Country Artists

It’s about the cherished Christmas memories that shaped these artists long before they entered the spotlight. Each story reveals a look behind the artists you see on stage, from holiday movies to unique presents under the tree.

Lainey Wilson

“My favorite Christmas memory is my whole family wearing matching pajamas, hanging out at grannies, eating chicken and dumplings, and singing Christmas carols with my cousins around the tree.”

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll shares best wishes for the year: “I’m so happy to jump on and wish you all a Merry Christmas. I hope you have a great break after a busy year. Get all the presents you ever wanted, eat all the food, get all fat and sassy…”

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Dierks Bentley

“One of our favorite Christmas traditions is just driving around looking at lights. Love seeing all the lights back in the valley, back in Arizona and Phoenix where I’m from, and that tradition is carried over to here for me in Nashville. We’ve got a lot of lights up on the house. We’ve got a Grinch in the front yard, as well as a talking Santa, so new traditions here in Nashville and some old ones, as well.”

Kassi Ashton

Kassi Ashton grew up in a rural town called California, Missouri, and she took ballet and other dance classes for many years. So, one of her favorite Christmas memories include being in The Nutcracker every year. “One of my favorite Christmas traditions growing up was always being a part of The Nutcracker,” says Kassi. “[I took] ballet my entire life, and now that I’ve graduated and moved on, I go see The Nutcracker at the Nashville Ballet every year. I can’t wait to have a little girl some day and put her in ballet class.”

Keith Urban

“I have great memories of getting up early and going and jumping on your parents’ bed and getting them up. You know, and then of course you tear open the presents and then it’s done and it’s like eight in the morning, and you’ve got all morning now to sort of wish you had more presents to open. We had great Christmases growing up. I really, really enjoyed them. Mostly, we’d go to the beach, you know, ’cause there it’s summertime. Load up the station wagon and head off to the beach.”

Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis started a Christmas tradition when he moved to Nashville a few years ago. He goes to the historic Belcourt Theatre to catch a viewing of the classic It’s a Wonderful Life. “They play it at a theater here in town, and it’s something that I really look forward to going and seeing that movie,” he says.

Reba McEntire

“I’ll never forget one (Christmas) morning I woke up and I was laying on my left side and I felt something, and I opened up my eyes, and Shelby was three inches away from my face. He said, ‘Mom, you’re not gonna beweive what Santy Claus weft for me.’ And so, he said you’ve got to come here. I got up out of bed and went in there and there was this little tractor trailer set that he had just fallen in love with at the store. He’s seen it, and he said, ‘I can’t beweive he bought this for me.’ He was so cute.”

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email