Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas is Available to Stream

Nate Bargatze just released his first primetime special. In the show, he guides audiences through a mix of stand-up comedy, pre-taped comedy shorts, sketches and musical performances in NATE BARGATZE’S NASHVILLE CHRISTMAS. This one-hour holiday-themed variety show aired on the CBS Television Network Thursday, Dec. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and is available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

Taped at Nashville’s historic Grand Ole Opry, NATE BARGATZE’S NASHVILLE CHRISTMAS shines a spotlight on the spirit of the city during the holiday season, highlighting family, fun and feel-good moments for audiences of all ages. Bargatze returns to the Grand Ole Opry, a venue of personal significance, now headlining a show on its iconic stage after having swept floors there as a teenager.

See performances by Carrie Underwood who performs a Christmas classic, the special also features appearances by Mikey Day (Saturday Night Live), Noah Kahan, Martina McBride, Ashley Padilla (Saturday Night Live), Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Derrick Stroup, and the Tennessee Titans.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email