Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show Heads to Nashville in 2024

Donna Vissman
photo by Becky Fluke

Chris Stapleton will continue his extensive “All-American Road Show” tour through next summer including a newly confirmed show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Special guests for the Nashville show will be Marty Stuart and Nikki Lane taking place on August 9th, 2024.

Tickets for the new dates will go on-sale next Friday, November 3 at 10:00am local time. Ticket details can be found at www.chrisstapleton.com/tour. Citi is the official card of Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show.” Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 31 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, November 2 at 10:00pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Stapleton is set to release a new album Higher on November 10th, the album was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A.

