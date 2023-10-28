Full Entertainment Line up for PumpkinFest 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
PumpkinFest 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

Heading to PumpkinFest in downtown Franklin?

PumpkinFest takes place on Saturday, October 28th from 10 am until 6 pm. Here is the full entertainment schedule:

On The Public Square-Main Stage

  • 9:45 AM – Opening Remarks
  • 10:00 AM – Ann Carrol School of Dance
  • 10:35 AM – Franklin School of Performing Arts
  • 11: 15 AM – WCPR Rhythm & Spirit Dance Program
  • 11:55 AM – Southern Irish Dance
  • 12:30 PM – People Costume Contest
  • 2:30 PM – School of Rock
  • 2:40 PM – School of Rock
  • 3:40 PM – School of Rock
  • 4:00 PM – Pet Costume Contest
  • 4:35 PM – Tanner Cherry
  • 5:30 PM – Incognito Band

At 4th Ave. N and Main Street-Acoustic Stage

  • 10:00 AM – Ava Poling
  • 10:35 AM – Brooke Pauley & Hannah Gibson
  • 11:10 AM – Abby Whitman
  • 11:45 AM – LaCapella
  • 12:35 PM – Aztec Dancers
  • 1:10 PM – Olivia Lessel
  • 1:45 PM – Ruby Chaffer
  • 2:20 PM – LA Orchestra
  • 2:55 PM – Aztec Dancers
  • 3:45 PM – Elias Recer
  • 4:20 PM – Jolie Wing & Veronica Bates

On 3rd Ave. S. – in the 800s-Buskers Corner

  • 11:05 AM – Jake Martini
  • 11:55 AM – Vince Wilcox
  • 12:45 PM – Ella Derby & Don Derby
  • 1:45 PM – Kiersi Joli
  • 2:35 PM – Brittany Hart
  • 3:25 PM – Brandon Scott
  • 3:50 PM – Taylor Borton
  • 4:15 PM – Reese KayLynn
  • 5:05 PM – Timothy Myles

