Full Entertainment Line up for PumpkinFest 2023

Heading to PumpkinFest in downtown Franklin?
PumpkinFest takes place on Saturday, October 28th from 10 am until 6 pm. Here is the full entertainment schedule:
On The Public Square-Main Stage
- 9:45 AM – Opening Remarks
- 10:00 AM – Ann Carrol School of Dance
- 10:35 AM – Franklin School of Performing Arts
- 11: 15 AM – WCPR Rhythm & Spirit Dance Program
- 11:55 AM – Southern Irish Dance
- 12:30 PM – People Costume Contest
- 2:30 PM – School of Rock
- 2:40 PM – School of Rock
- 3:40 PM – School of Rock
- 4:00 PM – Pet Costume Contest
- 4:35 PM – Tanner Cherry
- 5:30 PM – Incognito Band
At 4th Ave. N and Main Street-Acoustic Stage
- 10:00 AM – Ava Poling
- 10:35 AM – Brooke Pauley & Hannah Gibson
- 11:10 AM – Abby Whitman
- 11:45 AM – LaCapella
- 12:35 PM – Aztec Dancers
- 1:10 PM – Olivia Lessel
- 1:45 PM – Ruby Chaffer
- 2:20 PM – LA Orchestra
- 2:55 PM – Aztec Dancers
- 3:45 PM – Elias Recer
- 4:20 PM – Jolie Wing & Veronica Bates
On 3rd Ave. S. – in the 800s-Buskers Corner
- 11:05 AM – Jake Martini
- 11:55 AM – Vince Wilcox
- 12:45 PM – Ella Derby & Don Derby
- 1:45 PM – Kiersi Joli
- 2:35 PM – Brittany Hart
- 3:25 PM – Brandon Scott
- 3:50 PM – Taylor Borton
- 4:15 PM – Reese KayLynn
- 5:05 PM – Timothy Myles