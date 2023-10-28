Red Bicycle Coffee Opens in Franklin

Red Bicycle Coffee has expanded and opened a new location in Franklin at 5000 Longpoint Way.

Red Bicycle Coffee’s menu features a variety of specialty coffee drinks, including espresso-based drinks, pour overs, cold brews, and more. The food menu has a variety of breakfast items, as well as fresh, delicious lunch options. All of the ingredients used in Red Bicycle Coffee’s food and drinks are carefully selected to ensure the highest quality and flavor.

This location is the first in Williamson County owned and operated by Joseph Mancuso. Red Bicycle began in North Carolina by David Trent who relocated to Nashville and has opened other locations in the Nashville area.

