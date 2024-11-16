Chick-fil-A Fan Favorite Peppermint Chip Milkshake Returns

Chick-fil-A ® is is offering families and friends even more ways to celebrate and carve out quality time together during the holiday season. From returning festive favorites and classic menu offerings – such as the Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich Meal – to new original content and entertainment and exclusive holiday merchandise, there’s something for everyone this Christmas.

Sharing Peppermint Moments

Nothing signals the start of the holiday season like the return of Chick-fil-A’s much-loved peppermint treats. Offering the perfect seasonal pick-me-up to share with family and friends, the limited-time items are back beginning November 18:

Peppermint Chip Milkshake : A returning festive favorite. Hand-spun Chick-fil-A Icedream® dessert with bits of peppermint bark chips combined for a cool and creamy holiday treat.

: A returning festive favorite. Hand-spun Chick-fil-A Icedream® dessert with bits of peppermint bark chips combined for a cool and creamy holiday treat. Peppermint Iced Coffee : A refreshing seasonal twist on cold-brew coffee with peppermint syrup and pure cane syrup.

: A refreshing seasonal twist on cold-brew coffee with peppermint syrup and pure cane syrup. Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee: A blend of cold-brew coffee, peppermint syrup, and Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert, mixed with peppermint bark chips for a frosty holiday delight.

Chick-fil-A fans can also show off their festive spirit with the latest holiday-inspired merchandise, available online at shop.Chick-fil-A.com . From cozy crewneck sweatshirts and beanies for the whole family to stocking stuffers like earrings and socks, Chick-fil-A’s exclusive holiday line is designed to bring a little extra cheer to gift-giving this season for the whole family.

To read more about how Chick-fil-A is celebrating the holiday season, visit Chick-fil-A.com/stories .

Source: Restaurant NEws

