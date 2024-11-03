Chetzels Bakehouse Opens in Brentwood

A new bakehouse is now open in Brentwood.

Chetzels Bakehouse serves sweet treats at 99 Seaboard Lane in Brentwood, across from Costco.

They have been a staple at the Farmers Market for over 10 years and now have a brick-and-mortar location. Their offerings are organic and locally sourced, and they offer muffins, breads, pastries, cakes, and more and gluten-free options.

On social media Chetzels Bakehouse shared, “You’ll find amazing foods always Baked with LOVE -If you know our great baked foods we shared with you for almost 11 years at farmers markets like the Franklin Farmers Market (a 22 years old farmers market) on Saturdays, and previous other farmers markets such as: @westhavenfarmersmarket, Berry Farms Farmers Market (TN), @fairfieldfarmersmarket, @WestportFarmersMarket, @newcanaanfarmersmarketct, New Haven Farmers Market or Milford Farmers Market (CT) and more—to which I’m eternally grateful for having given me the opportunity to share my creations, you will love having a spot to stop by or to order from.”

Hours of operation are Wednesday-Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm. Find the latest updates on Instagram here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email