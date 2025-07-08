Cheesecake Factory Adds New Flavor for National Cheesecake Day with Exclusive Rewards Deal

The Cheesecake Factory® is celebrating its favorite holiday – National Cheesecake Day – on Wednesday, July 30, by introducing its newest flavor: Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle – peach cheesecake swirled with peaches, on a vanilla crust, finished with raspberry sauce. For every slice of Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle sold through July 29, 2026, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America®, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, with a nationwide network of partner food banks, agencies, food pantries and meal programs helping to provide billions of meals to people facing hunger*.

The Cheesecake Factory has donated more than $6.8 million to Feeding America since 2008 through the sale of its specially designated cheesecakes.

Additionally, guests who sign up for Cheesecake Rewards® by National Cheesecake Day can dine-in with their party of up to six people on Wednesday, July 30 and everyone can enjoy any slice of The Cheesecake Factory’s more than 30 legendary flavors of cheesecake – including the new Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle – for half price**. Cheesecake Rewards is The Cheesecake Factory’s unique rewards program that is available nationwide. The program is free to join and provides members with personalized surprises throughout the year, access to online reservations and special celebrations – like this exclusive National Cheesecake Day offer on July 30.

*Donations made on slices sold at all The Cheesecake Factory restaurants in the U.S.A., including Puerto Rico.

**Offer valid July 30, 2025 for dine-in only. At least one member of party must be enrolled as a Cheesecake Rewards member by July 30, 2025. One discounted slice of cheesecake or layer cake per dine-in guest per party. Maximum of six (6) discounted slices per party. One time use only. Each guest must be present to redeem. Offer only valid at restaurants in the U.S.A., including Puerto Rico. Full terms and conditions are available at: https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/any-slice-half-price

Source: Business Wire

