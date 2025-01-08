Celebration of Nations to Bring International Acts to Franklin

Join in on a global journey at the “Celebration of Nations,” where international acts come together for a family-friendly extravaganza! Enjoy music from around the world, featuring performances by The Good Bellows, African Yelli, Music City Trad, Pegah Kadivar, Ballet Folklorico Sol de Mexico, and members of the Irish School of Music.

The event occurs on Saturday, January 25th, from 1 pm until 3 pm at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center in Franklin, located at 112 Everbright Ave in Franklin.

This showcase fosters a shared appreciation for the diverse traditions that make our world extraordinary. Secure your tickets now for an event that transcends borders and celebrates the richness of our global heritage. Tickets are only $10, find tickets here.

