Caffe Artisan Opens in Franklin

A new cafe called Caffe Artisan opened in Williamson Square inside The Painted Tree Marketplace at 1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin.

The cafe offers pastry items like cookies, donuts, and banana bread. For breakfast, you can choose from oatmeal, waffles, and avocado toast.

Lunch items include soups, salads, and sandwiches from a classic grilled cheese to a club sandwich. They offer coffee, stubborn soda, and initially expected to offer wine and beer.

Other details of the new spot include wood reclaimed from George Jones barn, nine TVs, seating covered with coffee bean bags featuring coffee they roast, a large wood awning featuring a lamp that took six people to install.

Back in October, Caffe Artisan first shared about the space and their plan to open. Via Facebook, Caffe Artisan shared, “We’re getting excited! Some of the team just started moving the counters into position. So, in addition to all that’s happening behind the scenes, some of outside cordial items are beginning to take shape.”

Hours of operation are Tuesday – Thursday, 10 am – 6 pm, Friday – Saturday, 10 am – 7 pm.

For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page.