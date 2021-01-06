Local Cirque Performer to Appear on TBS Competition Show

The hula-hooping local acrobat, Grace Good will appear on TBS’s new competition show “Go-Big Show” this Thursday, January 7.

This competition show features guests with unique talents and no one on the show sings. The series spotlights everything from giant ramp jumpers, horse trick riders and incredible feats of strength to alligator and rattlesnake wrestlers, stunt archers and world-record holders. The series is a celebration of the most daring acts as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize or go home. Bert Kreischer hosts “Go-Big Show” with celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and AEW’s Cody Rhodes.

Grace discovered a love for hula hooping as a co-ed at MTSU and ran away from school to join the circus. Along the way she found that, ironically, attempting daredevil feats help her overcome the anxiety she’s struggled with. Since then, she’s traveled the world performing with Cirque Dreams and put her now-completed business degree to use as an entrepreneurial entertainment producer, co-owner of a cirque company, and social media influencer with 1.8M followers on TikTok, 84.7K followers on Instagram and 68.3k followers on Facebook.

In her spare time, she teaches her mad skills to clients ranging from exercise enthusiasts to aspiring performers who, like her, are drawn to bright lights, addicted to aerials and hot on fire dancing, flame and flow.​

You can attend a watch party in Nashville hosted by Plaza Mariachi Thursday, Jan. 7 from 8 to 9 p.m., CT. where Grace will be in attendance. Grace is an ongoing performer at Plaza Mariachi, located at 3955 Nolensville Pike.

Follow the Go Big Show Instagram on Thursday when Grace will do a takeover on the premier day of the show, Thursday, Jan. 7.