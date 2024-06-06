Brentwood Police Welcome Two ‘Great Hires’ to Department

June 6, 2024 – On May 28, Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey introduced the department’s two newest police officers – Justin Damerville and Erik Jimenez – during a swearing in ceremony at the Brentwood City Commission Meeting.

“Chief, these are great hires,” Commissioner Susannah Macmillan said. “Thank you for continuing to choose quality over quantity, and for continuing to recruit the best to join the best.”

Damerville previously worked as a police sergeant in Portland, Oregon. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and his master’s in public administration, and he is a U.S. Army veteran.

“He was a combat medic for four years and was in the National Guard for five years,” Hickey said.

Jimenez, a native of Santa Barbara, California, was a corporal with the Pismo Beach Police Department in California. He attended Santa Barbara City College before enlisting in the United States Marines.

“He served as a Marine for five years, where I think probably one of his coolest duties was he protected the President of the United States at Camp David while he was there,” Hickey said.

Both men have years of experience as police officers for other departments, and they’re now ready to serve the residents of Brentwood. Anyone interested in working for the City of Brentwood is encouraged to check the Human Resources website regularly for current job openings.

