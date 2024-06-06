Carlos Rodríguez Named International League Pitcher of the Month

NASHVILLE – Minor League Baseball announced today that Carlos Rodríguez has been named the International League Pitcher of the Month for May.

In honor of Rodríguez’s achievement, the Nashville Sounds Foundation will make a $500 donation to a charity of Carlos’ choosing.

Rodríguez went 3-1 with a 3.03 ERA across five starts last month. He struck out 33 hitters, limited opponents to a .194 batting average and posted a 0.94 WHIP across 29.2 innings. The Nicaragua native ranked among International League leaders in opponent batting average (3rd), WHIP (3rd), win percentage (T-5th, .750), strikeouts (6th), ERA (8th) and innings pitched (9th) over the course of the month.

The right-hander began the month with three consecutive wins on May 4 vs. Norfolk (5.0 IP, 1 ER, 9 K), May 10 at Durham (6.0 IP, 1 ER) and May 17 at Jacksonville (6.0 IP, 3 ER). He also logged four consecutive quality starts for the first time in his professional career. Only two other pitchers at the Triple-A level also had four quality starts in the month – fellow Sounds starter Chad Patrick and Jake Woodford of Memphis.

This is Rodríguez’s second Pitcher of the Month award in his career after being named the Southern League Pitcher of the Month for July 2023 while with Double-A Biloxi. It’s his first award at the Triple-A level. Rodríguez is a two-time Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Year (2022 and 2023) and was the 2023 Southern League Pitcher of the Year. He is the first Sound to win the International League Pitcher of the Month award since Ethan Small in April 2022.

Rodríguez is scheduled to start for the Sounds tonight (Wednesday, June 5) when they host the Louisville Bats at 6:35 p.m.

Source: Nashville Sounds

