Top Stories From June 6, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 6, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Art Scene
Visitors enjoying the First Friday Art Scene in downtown Franklin, Tennessee. Photo courtesy of Visit Franklin

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

2Dolly Parton Confirms Downtown Nashville Hotel

Photo courtesy of Dolly Parton

It’s official – Dolly has confirmed plans for a hotel in downtown Nashville. Those in attendance at CMA Fest’s Fan Fair X heard the news on Thursday morning. Read more

3West Nile Virus in Davidson County

June 5, 2024 – A mosquito pool collected by the Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) Pest Management Team has tested positive for West Nile Virus. Read more

4American Idol Alum Mandisa’s Cause of Death Revealed

photo courtesy of Mandisa

Mandisa’s cause of death has been revealed, reports People Magazine. Read more

5Ribbon Cutting: Dairy Queen in Franklin

Photo by Jim Wood

Dairy Queen held a ribbon cutting on June 4, 2024, at 1108 Hillsboro Road in Franklin Tennessee. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here