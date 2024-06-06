Here’s a look at the top stories from June 6, 2024.
Visitors enjoying the First Friday Art Scene in downtown Franklin, Tennessee. Photo courtesy of Visit Franklin
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Photo courtesy of Dolly Parton
It’s official – Dolly has confirmed plans for a hotel in downtown Nashville. Those in attendance at CMA Fest’s Fan Fair X heard the news on Thursday morning. Read more
June 5, 2024 – A mosquito pool collected by the Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) Pest Management Team has tested positive for West Nile Virus. Read more
photo courtesy of Mandisa
Mandisa’s cause of death has been revealed, reports People Magazine. Read more
Photo by Jim Wood
Dairy Queen held a ribbon cutting on June 4, 2024, at 1108 Hillsboro Road in Franklin Tennessee. Read more
