Bone and Joint Institute to Host Second Skelton Gala

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee will host the second annual Skeleton Gala on October 28, in Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin. The black-tie event is Bone and Joint Institute’s primary fundraiser and will benefit the Bone and Joint Fund of the Williamson Health Foundation. Attendees can enjoy dinner, drinks, a silent auction and dancing, featuring the dynamic band Burning Las Vegas.

Bone and Joint Institute is committed to giving back to the community in many ways. From providing sports medicine physicians for the Williamson County Schools to funding scholarships and supporting local organizations, the orthopaedic group is always looking for opportunities to get involved in Williamson County.

“We don’t just provide services to the community … we are part of the community,” said Casey Davidson, M.D., orthopaedic surgeon and physician chair of the Bone and Joint Fund of the Williamson Health Foundation. “Our team loves being able to help great organizations that serve the area, support local students and also honor our late founder, Dr. Craig Ferrell.”

One of the primary beneficiaries of the Skeleton Gala is the Craig Ferrell Memorial Scholarship Fund. Named in honor of Dr. Ferrell, these scholarships are given to Williamson County high school students who are pursuing a college degree in health sciences. Other organizations who have benefited from the Bone and Joint Fund include Friends of Franklin Parks, Brightstone, Forrest Spence Fund, Deer Run Camps & Retreats and A Vintage Affair.

This year’s cobalt-chrome sponsors are Ignite Medical and Regent Surgical Health. The titanium sponsors include Alpha Orthopaedic Systems and Middle Tennessee Vascular. The Drury Group, Exactech, Oakworth Capital Bank, Henry Schein, Shaub Construction, Pinnacle Spine, Star Physical Therapy, Results Physiotherapy, Specialty Anesthesia of Tennessee, Surgicor, and US Anesthesia Partners are stainless steel sponsors. The 2023 gift bag sponsors are Battle Ground Academy, BSN Sports, FirstBank, Franklin Lifestyle // Thompson’s Station Lifestyle, Nashville Spartans and MedRecs Management. Cool Springs Wines & Spirits is also an in-kind sponsor.

“The response to our inaugural event last year was tremendous, and we are looking forward to a bigger and better event this year to be able to continue to support the communities where we live and work,” said Davidson.

Tickets for the 2023 event are still available at $275 per person. More information can be found at www.boneandjointtn.org/skeleton-gala/.