Company Distilling Offering Cocktails and Music on Weekends this Fall

Company Distilling (formerly H Clark Distillery) in Thompson’s Station recently released their fall cocktail menu and they are pairing it with music on Friday and Saturday nights through December at the distillery.

They craft their spirits and serve their cocktails in the same building where local farmers used to house grains before loading them onto rail cars to get them to market several generations ago. Their production area, bottle/retail shop, and bar with portfolio tastings and a signature cocktail menu are now located in the building. This is where they will be providing music, cocktails and great company.

Seven different cocktails were created, with the Spicy Pineapple Margarita made with their special Ghost Rail Gin winning a bar competition. It also includes pineapple juice, jalapeño simple syrup lime juice, bitters and lime garnish.

Other fall cocktails include the Espresso Martini, Bourbon Blueberry Smash, Blueberry Lemon Tart, Orange Dream, Tropical Tennessee and Vanilla Latte. Gather Around with Company Distilling in October, November and December to try some of these drinks or other items on their full menu and some great music. See the schedule below.

Live Music: Olin Wallace

Friday, October 20

5:30 – 7:30 pm

Live Music: Jo Yaeger

Saturday, October 21

5:30 – 7:30 pm



Live Music: The Moonlight Grahams

Saturday, October 28

5:30 – 7:30 pm

Live Music: Kayleigh Mathews

Saturday, November 4

5:00 – 7:00 pm

Live Music: Olin Wallace

Friday, November 10

5:30 – 7:30 pm

Live Music: Brooks Huntley

Saturday, November 11

5:30 – 7:30 pm

Live Music: Jenny Teator

Friday, November 17

5:30 – 7:30 pm



Live Music: Radio Farm

Saturday, November 18

5:30 – 7:30 pm

Live Music: Jo Yaeger

Saturday, November 25

5:30 – 7:30 pm

Live Music: The Moonlight Grahams

Friday, December 1

5:30 – 7:30 pm

Live Music: Brooks Huntley

Saturday, December 2

5:30 – 7:30 pm

Live Music: Radio Farm

Friday, December 8

5:30 – 7:30 pm



Live Music: Olin Wallace

Saturday, December 9

5:30 – 7:30 pm

Live Music: Radio Farm

Friday, December 15

5:30 – 7:30 pm

Live Music: The Moonlight Grahams

Saturday, December 16

5:30 – 7:30 pm

Live Music: Kyle Swart

Friday, December 22

5:30 – 7:30 pm

Live Music: Jo Yaeger

Saturday, December 23

5:30 – 7:30 pm

Live Music: Kayleigh Mathews

Saturday, December 30

5:00 – 8:00 pm

Company Distilling is located at 1557 Thompson’s Station Road West in Thompson’s Station.