Berry Farms Invites Community to Holiday Open House

Franklin’s Berry Farms development is inviting local residents to get into the holiday spirit with the Berry Farms’ Holiday Open House on November 19, 2024. This family-friendly event will feature festive train rides throughout the Berry Farms shopping district, with holiday treats and activities and local businesses that will be ready to welcome holiday shoppers from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Everyone is invited to come and experience the charm of Berry Farms – a vibrant community of shops, restaurants and boutiques designed to offer a unique shopping and gathering experience right off I-65, just minutes from downtown Franklin.

For added holiday fun, there will be a holiday-themed scavenger hunt. Families can search for hidden elves and, upon finding one, redeem it for prizes.

“We’re excited to welcome the community for a night of holiday fun, complete with free train rides for the whole family,” said Lisa Gregory, Boyle’s community development manager. “Berry Farms is truly more than just a shopping destination — it’s a place where people can create lasting memories. We look forward to sharing the magic of the season with all who join us!”

Attendees are encouraged to bring the whole family. Whether you are looking for unique gifts or just a fun outing with loved ones, Berry Farms’ Holiday Open House has something for everyone. For more information and a list of participating businesses, follow us on Instagram or visit https://berryfarmstn.com/events/holiday-open-house/ .

About Berry Farms

Berry Farms is a mixed-use master planned community where work, shopping and leisure blend seamlessly with front porch living on pedestrian-friendly streets. It is the Southern Gateway to Franklin, Tennessee, and is on the forefront of economic activity in one of the nation’s fastest-growing, most affluent counties. Located on 600 acres in the heart of Williamson County, Berry Farms is centered around connecting people to work, shopping, restaurants and meaningful open space. Conveniently located at the Interstate 65 / Peytonsville Road (Goose Creek Bypass) interchange, Berry Farms is strategically situated for easy access and growth. Berry Farms represents a new, classic way of living, working and playing that not only changes how a planned community looks, but how it feels. With a preserved history that dates back to the early 1800’s, this unique subdivision has a compelling story to tell. For additional information about Berry Farms, visit berryfarmstn.com.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email