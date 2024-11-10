Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Oct. 14, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house for sale clouds

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for October 14-18, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$687,500Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 181021 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$833,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132648 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$572,000Crowne Pointe Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 832751 New Port Royal RdSpring Hill37174
$750,000Campbell Station Sec 14 Pb 39 Pg 251026 St Hubbins DrSpring Hill37174
$426,040Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 55906 Mountain View Pvt CtSpring Hill37174
$499,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 Pb 37 Pg 201242 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$474,900Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 681719 Stephenson LnSpring Hill37174
$666,402Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47709 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$565,853Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47702 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$708,813Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47836 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$320,000Woodside Ph 1-b6005 Dupont CvSpring Hill37174
$688,716June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132650 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$785,438June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132644 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$715,000Belshire Ph3 Pb 58 Pg 1113054 Everleigh PlaceSpring Hill37174
$412,000Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 21022 Persimmon DrSpring Hill37174
$525,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 36 Pg 551222 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$891,518Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503314 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$1,269,990Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 512036 Landry PlaceThompsons Station37179
$635,000Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 912758 Trasbin CtThompsons Station37179
$390,000Anderson Acres Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 722109 Geneva DrThompsons Station37179
$600,000Cameron Farms Sec 8 Pb 27 Pg 782701 Adobe Hills PlThompsons Station37179
$1,108,167June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113251 Asterwood CirThompsons Station37179
$440,000Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 132167 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here