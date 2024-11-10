Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Oct. 14, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for October 14-18, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$687,500
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18
|1021 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$833,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2648 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$572,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 83
|2751 New Port Royal Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000
|Campbell Station Sec 14 Pb 39 Pg 25
|1026 St Hubbins Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$426,040
|Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 55
|906 Mountain View Pvt Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$499,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 Pb 37 Pg 20
|1242 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$474,900
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68
|1719 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$666,402
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|709 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$565,853
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|702 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$708,813
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|836 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$320,000
|Woodside Ph 1-b
|6005 Dupont Cv
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$688,716
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2650 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$785,438
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2644 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$715,000
|Belshire Ph3 Pb 58 Pg 111
|3054 Everleigh Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$412,000
|Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2
|1022 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 36 Pg 55
|1222 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$891,518
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3314 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,269,990
|Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51
|2036 Landry Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$635,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 91
|2758 Trasbin Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$390,000
|Anderson Acres Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 72
|2109 Geneva Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$600,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 8 Pb 27 Pg 78
|2701 Adobe Hills Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,108,167
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|251 Asterwood Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$440,000
|Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13
|2167 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
