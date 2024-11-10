Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Oct. 14, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for October 14-18, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $687,500 Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18 1021 Belcor Dr Spring Hill 37174 $833,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2648 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $572,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 83 2751 New Port Royal Rd Spring Hill 37174 $750,000 Campbell Station Sec 14 Pb 39 Pg 25 1026 St Hubbins Dr Spring Hill 37174 $426,040 Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 55 906 Mountain View Pvt Ct Spring Hill 37174 $499,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 Pb 37 Pg 20 1242 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $474,900 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68 1719 Stephenson Ln Spring Hill 37174 $666,402 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 709 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $565,853 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 702 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $708,813 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 836 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $320,000 Woodside Ph 1-b 6005 Dupont Cv Spring Hill 37174 $688,716 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2650 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $785,438 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2644 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $715,000 Belshire Ph3 Pb 58 Pg 111 3054 Everleigh Place Spring Hill 37174 $412,000 Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2 1022 Persimmon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $525,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 36 Pg 55 1222 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $891,518 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3314 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,269,990 Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51 2036 Landry Place Thompsons Station 37179 $635,000 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 91 2758 Trasbin Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $390,000 Anderson Acres Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 72 2109 Geneva Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $600,000 Cameron Farms Sec 8 Pb 27 Pg 78 2701 Adobe Hills Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,108,167 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 251 Asterwood Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $440,000 Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13 2167 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station 37179

