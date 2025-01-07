Belmont Athletics Mourns the Passing of Former Coach Jack Young

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – Belmont University Athletics mourns the passing this past weekend of former men’s basketball and baseball coach Jack Young.

An Ohio native, Young came to Belmont in the summer of 1966 to serve as the school’s head men’s basketball and head baseball coach. He also taught in the physical education program.

During his one year at Belmont, he posted a 9-16 record with the men’s basketball team and a 7-7 mark with the baseball team.

Young was instrumental in bringing Dave Whitten to Belmont as an assistant baseball coach. Whitten would later on assume the position of head baseball coach for three decades, leading Belmont to 663 wins over 29 seasons.

After one year at Belmont, Jack would return to Ohio to serve as a high school teacher and coach for over 45 years. He is a member of the Ohio Coaches Hall of Fame as well as the Butler County Hall of Fame and Hamilton City Schools Hall of Fame.

Even though he just spent one year on campus, Belmont made an indelible mark on Young. He influenced more than 200 students from the Cincinnati area to attend Belmont, including four of his five children. Among those Ohio kids who made their way south included four Belmont Athletic Hall of Famers: Jeff Langdon, current Director of Cross Country/Track and Field, Mark Dennis, Joel Enderle, and his son, Dave Young.

For his efforts, Jack was honored with Belmont’s Chaney Memorial Award in 2000.

Visitation is on Saturday, January 11 from 10:00am-1:00pm ET with funeral to follow at the First Baptist Church in Hamilton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church in Hamilton or to the Central YMCA at Hamilton, Ohio.

Source: Belmont

